ISLAMORADA — With more than 90% of the 360 linear miles of the Florida Reef reportedly ravaged by disease, warming seas and other stressors, a local nonprofit is expanding its mission of restoring the reef by offering free trips to local recreational scuba divers who want to help out-plant, maintain and monitor corals off Islamorada’s coast.
I.CARE’s coral restoration program is permitted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The Keys Local Dive Program has been made possible through I.CARE’s partnership with Mote Marine Laboratory, which educates citizen-scientists about nursery-grown corals and the types of out-planting techniques to employ.
The program has also been made possible by $100,000 in donations by Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s State Wildlife Grant Program.
Scuba dive trips are available to locals every Friday, Saturday and third Sunday of the month after basic coral out-planting training is completed.
Participating dive shops are Key Dives, Islamorada Dive Center and Conch Republic Divers.
At 10:30 a.m. each Friday, citizen-scientists learn about maintaining and monitoring coral out-plants, followed by a 12:30 p.m. check-in at a respective dive shop for two-tank monitoring/maintenance dives. There is no cost and the trip includes tanks, weights and I.CARE team support in the water. The program is limited to six divers each week.
At 8:30 a.m. Saturday is “Coral Reefs and Restoration Basics: Everything You Need to Know,” a coral educational workshop that is open to the general public, divers and non-divers at Bud N’ Mary’s Marina. Students may learn about the decline and current status of the Florida Reef and tour the on-site coral nursery operated by Mote Marine Laboratory. The class is limited to eight students. There is a requested $25 donation to I.CARE.
That workshop is also offered at 8:30 a.m. every third Sunday of the month as well. There is no training necessary for repeat divers.
“We are so excited about being able to offer this to the community,” said Mike Goldberg, co-founder of I.CARE and owner of Key Dives, one of the nonprofit’s core community partners. “We have lost 95% of our corals. So, let’s face it, we as a community have to band together and attempt to reverse this devastating loss.
“Our local’s dive program is aimed at just that. Who better to restore our reefs than local divers? Everyone that lives here knows our economy depends on a living coral reef. Our goal is to create an army of local divers to restore what is essentially their own back yard.”
I.CARE has out-planted 3,755 corals with the help of citizen-scientists to date. The local dive program is anticipated to run through April 2024 and maintains and monitors 100% of out-planted corals, according to Goldberg.
I.CARE collected a local donation made last week.
“Drawing from the Outdoor Fund set up by parent company Bass Pro, World Wide Sportsman is honored to be able to contribute to the movement created by I.CARE, the Islamorada Conservation and Restoration Education, in support of the rehabilitation of our coral reefs upon which the entire Keys chain and its communities rely upon,” said Scott Liebert, general manager of World Wide Sportsman in Islamorada.
“Our coral reefs are the lifeblood of the waters off our coastline, without which the marine habitat would atrophy and ultimately perish. WWS’s co-founder, George Hommell, was the man who created the slogan which best describes our community, the Sportfishing Capital of the World. Without the sea life, we would lose our appeal as a recreational destination which in turn provides a living to so many in the hospitality and allied industries. The success of I.CARE’s mission is critical to our future and we applaud all who lend their voice and their support and practical assistance.”
Local scuba divers who wish to participate in the program should email their phone number to info@icareaboutcoral.org to register. For more information, visit icareaboutcoral.org.