ISLAMORADA — With a growing list of assigned tasks, incoming Village Manager Greg Oravec remains dauntless and looks forward to his new role as the small municipality’s top administrator. Last Thursday was the first night he spent in the Keys since being hired by the Village Council at the beginning of the month.
Oravec and his wife, Tonia, have largely spent their time preparing for July 1, when he officially becomes manager.
“I’m a native Floridian, so this is heaven to me,” he said of being in the Keys. He’s confident taking the helm during hurricane season.
Oravec served as a city administrator in Port St. Lucie when hurricanes Francis, Jean and Wilma rolled through in 2004.
“I was doing everything I could to help the community. I’ve been through 13 storm-related state of emergencies,” he said.
This is the second time Oravec has lived in the Keys.
“I am a former Tavernier Rock Harbor resident. It was a short run,” he said.
Oravec served as the village’s assistant planner in 1999, shortly after Islamorada incorporated.
“I was a young professional then but didn’t see the opportunity for advancement. I went back to south Miami with a promotion,” he said.
Oravec has since strengthened his business and management acumen and is still serving as mayor of Port St. Lucie until July 1.
Looking forward to life in the Keys, Oravec expects to mostly be busy with work. Thereafter, he wants to go boating.
“A boat is on my list of aspirations. My wife and I really look forward to getting a boat, but not for some time. I imagine I’m going to be very busy for a while,” he said. “Any water sport I’m game for. I love fishing. I like everything from catching bait to rigging fishing line. There’s no aspect that I don’t like.”
Oravec’s son, Alex, and his mixed breed dog, Lenny, will be joining him in the Keys next month while Oravec’s other son, Christian, remains at the University of South Florida.
His wife will remain in Port St. Lucie with their mixed breed dog, Duncan Doodle, for the next year as daughter Kaitlyn, whose nickname is “Peanut,” finishes high school.
Oravec attended the Village Council’s June 9 meeting and is eager to be a part of the community.
“I almost went through a whole notepad taking notes,” he said.
He already has his eye on the controversial Fills area, where day trippers congregate en masse on weekends and holidays.
“I will be driving by the Fills twice a day on my way to the office,” said Oravec, who will be living on Lower Matecumbe Key. “The Fills are a demonstrative project in engaging the community in planning. … We take that plan and create a future master plan, chart a course to realize that vision and create milestones along the way. We need a strategic approach to problem solving. The Fills truly are an incredible asset.”
Oravec, a fitness enthusiast, says his immediate plans outside of the office include working out at Froggy’s Fitness six days a week.