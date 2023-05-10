ISLAMORADA — For a third time in about a month, state and local rescue groups had to conduct a manatee rescue operation in Florida Keys waters, and this time it was a mother and her calf.
Dolphin Research Center’s Manatee Rescue Team, Aquarium Encounters and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued an injured adult manatee near the World Wide Sportsman boat ramp on Monday, May 1.
The female animal was spotted swimming next to her calf and had an injury from a boat strike that was so severe it was causing a pneumothorax (air sac in the lungs), according to DRC spokeswoman Allie Prokovec and Amber Howell, an FWC biologist who works with manatees. As a result, the manatee was experiencing uncontrollable buoyancy, making her more susceptible to another boat strike.
Rescuers noticed the right side of the adult’s back consistently remained at the surface where the injury is deepest. The team began their attempt to rescue the manatee and her calf the day before but the pair swam away, Howell said.
On Monday, the pair was located again in Florida Bay waters and the team was able to secure the mother and calf. The manatee was assessed by DRC veterinarian Dr. Scott Gearhart, and it was determined she needed further rehabilitation treatment. She and her calf were transported to SeaWorld Orlando to receive care. The calf was not injured.
Howell described the mother’s injury as “fresh” and said it “probably happened over the weekend.”
Howell could not say how long the mother will have to be treated before she and the calf can be released. The rehabilitation process could take six to eight months, Howell said.
Late last month, another manatee in the Upper Keys had to be rescued after becoming entangled in fishing gear.
The DRC, Dolphins Plus of Key Largo and the FWC rescued the entangled adult manatee in a residential canal in Key Largo, according to Prokovec.
The approximately 1,400-pound female marine mammal named Dually was assessed as suffering an injury because of fishing line entanglement around her muzzle and face, both pectoral flippers and tail, according to Prokovec.
This entanglement and consequential injuries were treated by Gearhart, and Dually was released back into the canal.
Gearhart and volunteers did have to respond and act quickly as Dually’s muzzle and mouth were impacted by the line, preventing her ability to eat and breathe, Howell said. Howell called the entanglement “life-threatening.” This particular manatee is a well-known animal in the area, as she has been rescued approximately 13 times for entanglements, according to the DRC and the FWC.