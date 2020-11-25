TAVERNIER — The sewage pipeline at mile marker 92.9 that has been problematic in the past broke again last Tuesday, causing long delays in northbound traffic on U.S. 1.
With traffic being funneled into one lane, long lines of cars stretched south for miles.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced through social media long northbound delays starting at mile marker 87.
The force main, or the pressurized sewer pipe that conveys Islamorada’s wastewater to Key Largo’s main treatment plant at mile marker 100, had broken again just a few hundred yards north of Burton Drive.
Force mains are used when there’s not enough gravity to move sewage through a line. Village staff has previously told the Free Press that the pressurized pipe’s vibrations may be the root cause of the recurring ruptures. The unexplained breaks in the underground pipe require expensive excavations and repairs, costing around $170,000 last fiscal year in pipe-and-asphalt repair, a report says.
“This was the fourth time that an incident has occurred since the line was completed,” said acting village manager Maria Bassett.
“This break was discovered after midnight Tuesday morning. The line was repaired by 1 p.m., but other remediation work in the surrounding area continued until about 6 p.m. Spillage of wastewater in the area was minimized because the break was discovered shortly after it occurred.”
There have been four force main breaks that affected six pieces of pipe in total, according to Andrew Engelmeyer, village public works director.
The last break occurred in May 2019.
“The village engaged two different engineers to evaluate the potential causes of the previous breaks with no direct cause (i.e., issues with the bedding, fluctuations in pressure within the system, fluctuations in the water table under the ground in that area, weakened pipe material) being firmly identified,” Bassett said.
“After the last break, village engineers made some adjustments to the pressure in the system to minimize sharp fluctuations, and this may have helped. One of the village’s contract engineers is currently designing some capital projects for the North Plantation Key main pump station that may help prevent force main breaks in the future. Staff will be presenting these projects and a request for funding to the Village Council at the beginning of next year. Evaluation of the wastewater system issues and capital projects is ongoing.”
Newly elected Councilman Mark Gregg identified Islamorada’s wastewater system as an area of concern.
“There are some other Islamorada wastewater issues coming up in the near future that we may need to address quickly,” he said. “I don’t know if that specific spot is supposed to be addressed in the next meeting, but if this is going to keep happening, then we need to figure it out now. It’s expensive and it’s offensive.”
While the pipe is within the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District’s service area, it is part of Islamorada’s infrastructure. Through an interlocal agreement, Key Largo accepts the village’s wastewater for treatment.