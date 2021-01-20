ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada Village Council will ask the governor to intervene to halt a pedestrian bridge being built across U.S. 1 at Founders Park by the Florida Department of Transportation.
The fixed-span elevated crosswalk, approved by previous councils and funded by the state, is scheduled for completion in early 2022 at a cost of $4.68 million.
A majority of speakers were opposed to the pedestrian overpass during last Thursday’s virtual Zoom council meeting. Islamorada resident Van Cadenhead, however, said the project has been discussed publicly since 2014 and would enhance safety.
Councilman Henry Rosenthal said the project negatively affects community character and mediation may be necessary between the parties if his research into FDOT case law is pertinent. Mayor Buddy Pinder agreed the bridge negatively affects community character and said he was pleased with hearing from so many residents. He added nobody has been killed by crossing U.S. 1 at Founders Park.
Councilmen David Webb and Mark Gregg voiced concern over fiduciary responsibilities and consequences of seeking to halt the project.
The council agreed to approach the governor through a letter signed by Pinder asking for a re-evaluation of the project and alternative safety options such as a marked crosswalk, stoplight-on-demand or tunnel. The draft letter will be shared with council prior to transmission to the governor.
Webb said many residents told him they would change their minds and accept the project if a substantial monetary liability was imposed on Islamorada by asking FDOT to back out of contracts.
In other action, the council steered the proposed development of village-owned lots on Plantation Key for affordable or workforce housing to the achievable housing committee for its recommendation on housing options. The committee was praised for its past work.
The council also passed the first reading of an ordinance on illegal parking on streets and rights-of-way within the village and approved a couple resolutions about installing vacuum pits for wastewater treatment on North Planation Key.
Based on the escalation of traffic and illegal parking on certain rights-of-way and village streets, the council last year directed staff to look into parking enforcement measures as well as fines and penalties for illegal parking . The most problematic area was the Fills area between mile markers 77.5 and 79.8. The council requested the village institute the maximum allowable fines of $200 if paid within 30 days, and $250 thereafter. The fees were $30 if paid before 30 days, or $50 thereafter, and staff said some visitors said the fine was less than they would pay to park at Miami Beach.
A presentation about the genetically modified mosquito release project by Meredith Fensom, head of global public affairs for Oxitec, and Florida Keys Mosquito Control District Public Information Officer Chad Huff and CEO Kevin Gorman was informational in nature and public comment was heard. Since it is a district project, no council action was needed.
The council voted to charge more for public records requests. Village Clerk Kelly Toth and her staff researched the amount of time that should be offered free of charge when fulfilling public information requests. She emailed members of the Florida Association of City Clerks inquiring about fees for producing public records. Fourteen cities responded; of those, six began to charge after the first 15 minutes; six cities charge after the first 30 minutes; one city charged after the first hour; and one charged after the first two hours. Based on the responses received, village staff recommended the village change its process to provide the first 30 minutes of staff time free of charge, rather than one hour as it is currently.
After the half-hour, the requestor will be charged a compounded hourly rate based on the lowest hourly wage of the individual that could fulfill the request. The compounded rate includes FICA/Medicare taxes, retirement contribution and medical/dental/vision benefits added to the hourly rate. The compounded rate the current fiscal year is $26.44, and the increments are broken into 15-minute segments.
If a citizen breaks up a large request into smaller requests in order to avoid fees, the smaller requests may be aggregated and charged as if only one request had been made.
Acting Village Manager Maria Bassett said village hall would reopen to the public Tuesday, Jan. 19, after closing due to several planning and building department staff contracted COVID-19.