ISLAMORADA — A volunteer committee is trying to determine the need for apartments or houses for the local workforce and exactly what type of workers are requesting such housing.
A survey sent to Islamorada residents who accepted email alerts from Village Hall aims to help focus efforts on areas being explored by the appointed members of the Achievable Housing Citizens Advisory Committee.
Each member is researching an initiative. Sue Miller of Lower Matecumbe Key is examining the effects of vacation rentals on affordable housing in the village.
“At our last meeting, we voted 9-1 to recommend to council an increase in the annual fee to run a vacation rental from $1,000 to $2,500, plus an additional $1,000 per bedroom for any vacation rentals with more than two bedrooms,” said committee Chair Rebekah Susa. “This money will go into the affordable housing fund to be used for projects and programs in Islamorada.
Mark Gregg, who recently was elected to the Village Council and stepped down from the committee, was working on an accessory dwelling unit program in which homeowners in certain zoning districts could build or designate living space for someone to rent. It could comprise downstairs enclosures that are above floodplain in certain zoning districts or building accessory dwellings on property deemed large enough. He is bringing that discussion to the council in December.
Susa’s initiative seeks to increase the number of affordable housing deed-restricted units in perpetuity, instead of “kicking the can down the road.” As of its November meeting, the village had 139 affordable units with only 42 restricted in perpetuity. In contrast, Marathon has built 547 affordable housing units, but none may be in perpetuity, she said.
“Personally, I would like to develop programs that result in affordable housing units in perpetuity — either rentals or homes that meet criteria, such as square footage limits,” Susa said.
“That is what is going to have a lasting impact. One of the questions in the survey suggests that a homeowner voluntarily deed restrict his/her house as affordable housing in exchange for a cash payment of the equivalent of two to six months mortgage, but it looks like there is very little interest in that idea. So, we’ll go back to the drawing board for more ideas for owner-occupied deed-restricted affordable housing.”
According to Marathon City Manager and Planning Director George Garrett, Marathon has 975 affordable housing units under construction or approved but not started.
These units have various deed restrictions depending on when they were imposed, such as 20 years if approved under older county restrictions, 50 years if under city restrictions, or 99 years or perpetuity if the city building permits were acquired through affordable allocation permits.
Susa said enforcement of deed-restricted affordable housing units is another huge issue the village faces. At its November meeting, in fact, the committee discussed ideas for a compliance program.
“Currently, there are houses in Islamorada selling for exorbitant amounts that have been deed-restricted as affordable housing. One house on Plantation Boulevard is deed-restricted [as affordable], yet is selling for $897,000, which committee member Lorie Lalonde brought to our attention,” Susa said. “The issue is that sales do not always require lien searches, and the county’s laws do not provide guidance on whether confirmation of income should happen annually, or what should happen if the occupants exceed the income restrictions.
“Additionally, the restriction does not mention limitations of the market value of the home. So, we definitely have to refine the language in the codes that allow for an ‘affordable housing’ unit to be sold at almost $1 million. That just isn’t right and needs to change immediately.”
Among the survey questions the committee hopes to answer: Should the village target the service and hospitality industries, such as waiters and fishing guides, or concentrate on helping teachers, paramedics and law enforcement officers?
A cursory glance of the survey responses suggests residents feel rentals for the service/hospitality industry are a little more needed than homeowner programs for professionals, such as teachers and law enforcement, but it is close. Some respondents wrote both were equally important. The survey continues through Sunday, Dec. 13.
More than 85% of respondents felt that Islamorada providing additional affordable housing is extremely important or important.
“It’s a tough nut to crack, but we continue to tirelessly chip away at it and make recommendations to the council that will most help our community,” said Susa.
Anyone who lives and/or works in Islamorada and has not taken the survey can find the link at islamoradaworkforcehousing.weebly.com before Dec. 13. Then Susa will compile and send the results to the new council and make a survey presentation to them on Thursday, Dec. 17.