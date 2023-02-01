ISLAMORADA — The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office has dismissed a case against former Village Councilman David Webb for a suspected public open meeting law violation in lieu of Webb paying what he called an “administrative fee” and what prosecutors are calling a “fine.”

Webb was issued a civil citation on Oct. 4 and was formally arraigned on the charge in November, the same day he lost his Islamorada Village Council seat to challenger Sharon Mahoney. Webb came in third place in a three-way race in the general election.

tohara@keysnews.com