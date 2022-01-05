ISLAMORADA — In its first meeting of the year, the Islamorada Village Council will tackle traffic priorities to present to the Monroe County Commission for inclusion in the county’s recommended projects to the Florida Department of Transportation.
The list, held over from last month, will go before the council for consideration Thursday, Jan. 6.
There’s no definitive way to know at this time which projects the state may select from those recommended by the village and county, according to Maria T. Bassett, the village finance director and deputy village manager who led the effort on creating Islamorada’s list.
The staff-recommended projects listed below are not in any particular order:
• A study along U.S. 1, not only between mile marker 77 and 83 but the length of Islamorada, to determine the need for turn lanes or any other access management improvements. The study should also evaluate improvements to the Old Highway to better serve as a frontage road that promotes safety and other modes of transportation by installing bike lanes and walking paths.
• The purchase of property to create a Park-n-Ride hub to promote alternate modes of transportation and serve as base for potentially expanded Freebee services. This would be in addition to the village’s recently purchased Walgreens property, or the former Island Silver & Spice property, on Upper Matecumbe Key.
• Raised medians in the middle of U.S. 1 at certain locations for pedestrian crossing and safety.
• The conversion of Snake Creek Bridge to a high-level fixed bridge and moving the weigh station to an alternative site or installing weigh-in-motion technology.
• Extending the two southbound lanes on U.S. 1 another half mile to San Pedro Catholic Church past Plantation Key School to alleviate backup and congestion at Woods Avenue light near Coral Shores High School.
• Resurfacing U.S. 1 through the entirety of Islamorada to repair areas damaged by Hurricane Irma.
• Installing bus shelters, possibly with wi-fi, at designated pull-off areas and stops along U. S. 1. In addition to its recommendation, the village has also funded bus stop shelters in its 2021-22 budget.
• The addition of bike paths and walkways on bridges within Islamorada to increase safety for bikers and walkers and expand the shared use paths along U.S. 1 to allow for multi-modal forms of transportation to include golf carts.
Monroe County is also asking the village to support its list of priorities which, most notably, includes a feasibility study of water ferry service from Miami to Key West to alleviate traffic congestion.
The other agenda item to go before the council is to grant I.CARE $50,000 to continue its coral reef conservation efforts.