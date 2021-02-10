MONROE COUNTY — Donald Lowrie, Monroe County Fleet Management mechanic generator technician and 2018 Employee of the Year, was presented the Carnegie Medal — the highest honor for civilian heroism in the United States — for his actions on May 6, 2018, which helped save an 8-year-old neighbor being attacked by two dogs in her home.
Lowrie received the medal last week during US1 Radio’s Morning Magazine radio show from Carnegie Medal Commission President Mark Laskow, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay and Fleet Management director Daryl Greenlee.
During the 2018 incident, Lowrie arrived at the girl’s home in response to her screaming when he was then chased by the dogs that were attacking her, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs and break his wrist, among other injuries. One of the dogs bit him several times, while the other stood nearby barking. Lowrie held the dog by its collar until the attack ceased.
Both the girl and Lowrie were taken to the hospital with major injuries requiring surgery. Both have since recovered.
“If it wasn’t for Mr. Lowrie’s actions, things may have been much worse,” Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson said. “Mr. Lowrie did not hesitate to put himself in danger, possibly saving the life of a small child.”
Lowrie lives in Islamorada and was the only recipient from Florida out of the 16 others being honored for entering a dangerous or life-threatening situation to rescue others. A total of 10,185 Carnegie Medals have been awarded since the Pittsburgh-based fund’s inception in 1904.
Lowrie joins three Florida Keys Carnegie Medal heroes: Gertrude Bush, 16, who in 1915 saved a person from drowning in Key West; C. Raymond Shook, 52, who in 1970 died trying to save a fisherman who fell off an Islamorada bridge; and Patrick McGeogh Jr., 26, of Key West, who was honored in 2006 for saving someone stuck in a submerged car in Texas. Twenty percent of those who have been awarded the medal died in their rescue attempts.