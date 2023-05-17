KEY LARGO — A local teen who attends Coral Shores High School has been chosen to attend a five-day Florida Youth Leadership Forum in Tallahassee as a delegate, an opportunity organized by Sarah Goldman, director of the Center for Independent Living.
The letter addressed to Laila Jones, a junior, said, “We believe that you demonstrate leadership traits to represent our state proudly on behalf of youth with disabilities. ... We have an engaging, interactive and fun event planned filled with large group, small group and social activities.”
Laila, who has Down syndrome, credited her family for always nudging her in the right direction. In turn Laila’s mother, Nada Khalaf-Jones, applauded all those who have made a difference in her daughter’s life.
She thanked Treasure Village Montessori Principal Kelly Mangel, Coral Shores special education teacher Kathy Ets-Hokin and Laila’s fellow students. She also thanked her daughter’s job coach, Carelys Fernandez, for getting her into “the Publix family” and her weightlifting coach Erin Hamilton, along with coach Connor Dixon of the Special Olympics soccer team. Laila is captain of the team for their state competition May 18-21 at ESPN Stadium, her mom said.
Khalaf-Jones also thanked Laila’s “theater and drama family,” especially teacher Suzanne Gagliardini for bringing her on stage where she played Milky White the Cow in the recent production “Into the Woods.”
“Thanks for bending your lives to fit [Laila] in, and helping her understand a concept of leadership and to be aware of her role as a leader, one she is willing to grow more into with this award of a place at the Youth Leadership Forum,” she said. “This truly has been a community effort for her from Day 1 as a Down syndrome infant. The Keys are amazing for their love of community. We are so incredibly thankful and proud of this community and the incredible energy that helped us along in the beginning.”
Khalaf-Jones also recognized Tracy Carter, Joe Catarineau, Shawn Burchfield, Amy and John Brehm, Kelly Astin-Wix, Amanda Osborne, Kami Diezel, Alyssa Adrian, The Rodberg Family, many small business donors, Dougie Hitchcock and his radio show, and community supporters of all uniquely-abled kids.
“We remember you all with keen fondness,” she said.