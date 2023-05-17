KEY LARGO — A local teen who attends Coral Shores High School has been chosen to attend a five-day Florida Youth Leadership Forum in Tallahassee as a delegate, an opportunity organized by Sarah Goldman, director of the Center for Independent Living.

The letter addressed to Laila Jones, a junior, said, “We believe that you demonstrate leadership traits to represent our state proudly on behalf of youth with disabilities. ... We have an engaging, interactive and fun event planned filled with large group, small group and social activities.”

