ISLAMORADA — Since approving land development regulations last August that includes submerged lands in calculating lot size for density and intensity purposes in the transfer of development rights, the village of Islamorada continues to list Ordinance 20-02 as “pending.”
Former Islamorada councilwoman Cheryl Meads and community watchdogs Sue Miller and John Kocol have formally requested a Florida Department of Economic Opportunity administrative judge review the ordinance since the government agency is required to approve or reject local land development regulation amendments for any municipality that falls within an Area of Critical State Concern.
They contend the changes improperly allow for increased development.
The village’s Local Planning Agency first considered amending the TDRs in December 2019, before unanimously approving the amendment for recommendation to the Islamorada Village Council in May, according to the request.
The virtual meeting, held during the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, was “marred by frequent delays, technical difficulties and poor audio quality” but ultimately the council approved the changes in a 4-1 vote, according to the filed paperwork.
The amendment was approved in a second vote taken during the July meeting, “at the height of the summer surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... [A]nd again the public had difficulty participating.”
The land use amendment includes additional zoning districts as eligible for receiving transfers of density from residential sender sites.
The proposed Ordinance 20-02 would allow the “sender site” to be environmentally sensitive, and, if it has an excess of one acre to one dwelling unit, even if the acreage is submerged, the owner can sell that extra density as a TDR, according to the paperwork.
“These changes, coupled with the definitional amendments, mean that properties that were previously developed to capacity may now have additional density or intensity capacity, can use that capacity for more development,” the hearing request states.
The administrative hearing request was filed in November 2020 by Meads, Miller and Kocol, who are members of the board of a new local initiative, Islamorada Community Alliance.
The mission of the ICA is to provide Islamorada residents with information about events occurring in the community that will impact quality of life, preservation of native ecosystems, land development and lawful transparent governance.
Members of the ICA declined comment pending the initiatives’ website being complete.
Village Attorney Roget Bryan did not return a call for comment prior to press time.
The DEO hearing is tentatively scheduled for April 12.