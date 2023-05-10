KEY COLONY BEACH — They say you can’t fight city hall, but some residents here strongly oppose a new one.

Rebuilding Key Colony Beach’s city hall is atop Mayor Patti Trefry and City Administrator Dave Turner’s agenda. The small town’s administrative offices have been shuttered for almost six years since Hurricane Irma, and while it looks surprisingly sturdy from the outside, Turner said the building is below flood level and needs to be demolished.

