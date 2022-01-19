ISLAMORADA — A 42-year-old Key Largo man accused of breaking into a home in Islamorada was arrested last week.
David Christopher Miller was charged with burglary, larceny and loitering, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the 75000 block of the Overseas Highway at approximately 6:18 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, in response to a residential alarm. They arrived to a find a man, later identified as Miller, leaving the property, according to the incident report. The deputies said Miller told different stories as to why he was there, including that he was homeless and looking for work.
The sheriff’s office says Miller was released from a Florida state prison in December 2019 following a two-year sentence for burglary in Monroe County. He had a set of house keys made by a Tavernier locksmith, but he could not say what residence they were for, the report states.
Deputies canvassed the area and talked to a construction worker at a nearby residence. The worker said he arrived to work earlier to find a man inside the residence under construction. The worker said the man left the area upon his arrival. The worker identified Miller as the man he saw, the report states. The keys in Miller’s possession were found to be those for the home under construction.