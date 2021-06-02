ISLAMORADA — A 41-year-old Key Largo man was arrested Saturday, May 22, after drugs, syringes and pipes were found in his possession, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Bryce Dennis Oliphant was charged with multiple counts of drug possession and drug paraphernalia. He also had a warrant for smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
Sgt. Nick Whiteman was pumping gas at the Marlin gas station on Plantation Key at approximately 11 a.m. when a Nissan sedan parked at the gas pump next to him. Whiteman noticed a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the car. He also noticed the female driver’s two children — ages 13 and 14 — where sharing the single front passenger seat. The driver stated she did not have a medical marijuana card. She stated the male in the backseat was smoking marijuana. The male in the backseat was later identified as Oliphant, reports say.
Oliphant initially gave Whiteman a false name and was detained. The following were allegedly found in Oliphant’s possession: 10 syringes, one of which was in the crack of his buttocks, three glass pipes, a small amount of marijuana, 4.8 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of crack cocaine and 0.2 grams of heroin.
Oliphant was taken to jail and was being held on bond totaling $225,000.