KEY LARGO — Before Russia attacked Ukraine about two months ago, Sarah Martha was proud of her Ukrainian heritage. She’s even more so now. The Key Largo resident been traditional folk dancing with the Ukrainian Dancers of Miami for 20 years, since she was a toddler.
“Regardless of any conflict or war, any performance we’ve done, we are always extremely proud to be Ukrainian. Maybe this year because of the war, more so. Maybe people will recognize it a little more,” she said.
Since the fall, she has been practicing five folk dances that she will be performing in the 28th Annual Ukrainian Montage, a two-act performance piece that promotes Ukrainian arts and culture. The show, hosted by the nonprofit Ukrainian Dancers of Miami, has been on hold for two years due to the pandemic.
Sarah performs in Pryvit, the opening dance that ends with bread and salt to welcome guests; Hopak, Sunny Hopak, Unicef and Hutsul.
“Hutsul is my favorite. I change costumes three times, but I love the costume that I wear for Hutsul, and it’s the most exciting number. I also like Hopak because it’s the finale dance and it honors Ukraine the most,” she said.
The dance named Unicef is dedicated to the humanitarian organization the show’s proceeds will benefit.
“The vinok [Ukrainian headdress] I wear in Pryvit probably weighs about five pounds. It’s really heavy. Each vinok is a little bit different, depending on the region of Ukraine we are representing,” she said.
There are about 40 dancers in the Ukrainian Dancers of Miami troupe including toddlers and the elderly. The troupe began in 1949 and meets weekly at the Ukrainian-American Club of Miami to practice. The club, about an hour distance from her Key Largo home, has become a base for all things Ukrainian and the people a second family.
Sarah’s grandfather, Michael Melnyk, fled his home in Ukraine with a few loaves of bread and some meat in 1942. He never went back.
His story isn’t unique. He shares the same history with 60 million World War II refugees. He died in February at age 98 just days before Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
“As long as I am able to do Ukrainian dancing, circumstance-wise and health-wise, although I am pretty young, I will,” Sarah said. “Don’t approach A Ukrainian Montage as if you’re going to a recital. It’s more than that. It’s a performance and cultural showcase.”
Ukrainian costumes, rich with embroidery, and artwork will be on display in the corridor to the show. A Ukrainian Montage is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 21 S.W. 5th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets are $25 per person. The montage is about two hours long.
For more information, visit ukrainiandancersmiami.org.