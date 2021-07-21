UPPER KEYS — A cacophony of horns from passing cars, trucks and motorbikes lit up U.S. 1 last Thursday evening. It began across the street from Denny’s Cuban Cafe in Key Largo where a few dozen Keys Cuban Americans and other supporters of the protests in the island nation 90 miles off the Keys coast gathered with signs reading “SOS Cuba” and waving both American and Cuban flags.
Protests erupted last week across Cuba in a stand against a communist regime that has gripped the island for 60 years and kept many of its citizens living in abject poverty and subjecting them to violence.
In South Florida, home to a large Cuban American population, many took to the streets from Miami to Key West. Thursday’s demonstration began at Denny’s, then demonstrators took to their vehicles to form a car parade, waving Cuban flags outside their windows, and drove with their horns honking on the way to Key West.
At that protest was Elizabeth Alvarez, who was born in Cuba but immigrated to the United States in 2005. She said some of her family members still in Cuba have been involved in the current protests. Alvarez and others stood by the side of the road, cheering when cars passed by and honked in support.
When asked what they hoped would come of the protests on the island, a number of them responded with the same word:
“Freedom.”
The internet was shut down for a time in Cuba last week, making both domestic and international communication difficult. Alvarez described some of the police violence that has been enacted in an attempt to quell the protests, including shootings, and shared pictures from social media of bloodied protesters.
Shortly after the fleet of cars passed through Tavernier, a lone man made his way to the median of U.S. 1, near Sunshine Boulevard. John Fernandez is a 20-plus-year resident of Tavernier who was born in Cuba but came to United States at age 11 on Independence Day in 1951. With both the Cuban and American flags in one hand and a sign that said “Free Cuba” in the other, Fernandez stood in a one-man show of solidarity in the road, garnering car honks and words of support from passing motorists. He said two other people had joined him in the median the previous day.
Fernandez is a retired U.S. Air Force major. His wife has family in Cuba, but they had not been able to reach them as of Thursday with the lack of internet access. When the protests erupted in Cuba last Sunday, Fernandez resolved to do all he could to show support stateside.
“People have to get out and say ‘if we’re going to die from hunger, we might as well die for a cause.’ I’m just sorry that the most I can do is stand out here with a sign,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez hoped to bring awareness to residents of the Keys that there are Cuban Americans among them who need support for the island, and to show the U.S. government that the people of Cuba are in need of help. He was hopeful that if internet issues persist in Cuba, the U.S. might be able to assist with restoring it. Gov. Ron DeSantis brought up that possibility in a press appearance last week.
“If we can put a man on the moon, we can put up internet access in Cuba 90 miles away,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez has hope that the uprising will bring about change, just as similar protests and international solidarity have brought about significant governmental changes in places such as Hungary in 1956, and Czechoslovakia and Soviet-controlled East Germany in the 1990s. But he fears that before any major changes come about, there will be much more bloodshed.
Fernandez wants to see financial support from the U.S. government for Cuba as well. He would like for the U.S. to say to dictators from places such as China, Russia and Venezuela that they cannot send troops to quell the uprising. He also wants the U.S. to say that if Cuban leaders try to repeat their actions that occurred during the Mariel boatlift, which saw a mass immigration of Cubans to Florida, it will be taken as an act of war.
Alvarez was pleased to see the amount of support her demonstration got from Keys residents, both Cuban and non-Cuban. Fernandez reported the same thing.
“I was pleasantly surprised by how many people passing by were blowing their horns as they went through the intersection,” he said, noting that even some law enforcement and ambulance workers honked in support.