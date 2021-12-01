MONROE COUNTY — It was around this time two years ago that Isaac Woods joined a Plantation Key School Odyssey of the Mind team. His pledge engaged him in creative problem-solving, and after his team won locally, they were to head to the state tournament the following spring.
But cancellations due to COVID-19 derailed his team’s efforts.
Isaac’s Mother, Melissa DeFoor, said the team enthusiastically wrote and produced a skit, had been really into the program and could’ve likely won the state tourney.
“I was in Odyssey of the Mind when I was a kid, and ever since, I’ve loved the program. My daughter and son have done it,” she said. “We were on our way to the state competition, but then everything shut down.”
Odyssey of the Mind challenges kids to apply creativity to solve problems that range from building mechanical devices to presenting their own interpretation of literary classics. They then bring their solutions to competition on the local, state and world level.
For more than 25 years, the program has helped teachers generate excitement in their students through encouraging imaginative paths to problem-solving.
Students learn to think on their feet and turn problem-solving into a skill. They learn how to socially interact with peers and adults and communicate effectively in this two-fold program, according to Florida Odyssey of the Mind liaison Tina Cash.
“It always makes my heart feel so full to see what these teams come up with. It’s real and done outside of school, and it’s a great way for kids to interact with adults,” she said.
Teams for the next big tournament are forming now, so they have a few months to solve a problem. All the work must be done by the kids, with no adults helping them other than serving as a coach, and the teams choose one of five different synopses that challenge teams to build a transportation vehicle, create a biographical musical, solve an environmental threat and more.
The second part of the tournament is a spontaneous verbal or hands-on problem.
“It’s to get the kids to speak creatively and clearly, or it’s something like to hand them random household items and have them build a tool,” Cash said. “The creative problem-solving process rewards thinking ‘beyond the box.’”
Cash said Odyssey of the Mind was initiated locally many years ago by Danny Powers and William Harrelson.
“They were the ones who really built up the program,” she said.
With credit to her predecessors, she said she’d like to keep the program going but admitted participation has dwindled.
“This is such a great way to get kids to think and there are a lot of great coaches out there,” she said.
Both of Monroe County School Board member Sue Woltanski’s children attended Plantation Key School and participated in Odyssey of the Mind. She was the coach.
“My daughter’s team at PKS won fourth place twice in a row in the state. She and the team remain friends and they’re all in college now. It’s a great way to get kids to problem solve and to make friends,” she said.
To learn more about Odyssey of the Mind, contact Tina Cash at tina.cash@keysschools.com or call her at 305-619-6771.