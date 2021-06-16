KEY LARGO — Key Largo School eighth-grade graduates Sasha Gadea and Connor Dixon received special awards from Learning for Success Inc. through its Kids and the Power of Work (KAPOW) program during a virtual ceremony on June 1.
The student awardees were chosen based on essays they submitted describing their experience with the KLS Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program.
“Even after we feel like we’ve messed up, we are not individuals alone in those moments, but part of the whole,” Gadea wrote in her essay. “We are something bigger.”
“We can help lead each other to success and inspire one another to keep moving and to always hold our heads up high,” Dixon wrote. ”AVID showed me how to use notes, apply for college, be interested in careers and even how to just be a better person.”
The special awards were sponsored by a grant from Publix Super Markets Charities.
AVID is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the achievement gap by preparing all students for college and other postsecondary opportunities.
For more information about Learning for Success and KAPOW, call John Casbarro at 786-877-0334 or visit kapowlfs.com.
For more information about the KLS’s AVID program, contact teacher Tiffany Zepeda at tiffany.zepeda@keysschools.com.