KAPOW

From left, Assistant Principal Debra Ward, Principal Darren Pais, Marisol Sanchez, Kameron Vetter, AVID teacher Tiffany Zepeda and Assistant Principal Hannah Fisher.

 Contributed

KEY LARGO — Key Largo School eighth grade graduates Marisol Sanchez and Kameron Vetter received special awards from Learning for Success Inc. during the school’s promotion ceremony on May 25.

The students participated in the KLS Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program.

Tags

Recommended for you