Pictured in the screen shot attached are student Nicholas Calderon and mother Nicole Calderon, student Sophia Jackson and father John Jackson, AVID teacher Tiffany Zepeda, Assistant Principals Debra Ward and Kristy Munafo and John Casbarro.
KEY LARGO — Key Largo School eighth grade graduates Nicholas Calderon and Sophia Jackson received awards from Learning for Success Inc. through its Kids and the Power of Work (KAPOW) program during a virtual ceremony on May 5.
The student awardees were chosen based on essays they submitted describing their experience with KLS and its Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program.
“With AVID, I overcame my low self-esteem and learned how to be a better public speaker,” said Jackson, who aspires to a career in healthcare. “I was able to get closer with people I didn’t expect I would.”
“Performing speeches boosted my confidence,” said Calderon, who aspires to a career in law and politics. ”Having the support of my classmates helped me overcome my nervousness.”
The special awards were sponsored by a grant from Publix Super Markets Charities.
“We’re thankful for the support we get from the KAPOW program and the generous contributions from Publix Charities for our outstanding students,” said Tiffany Zepeda, AVID Teacher at KLS.
AVID is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the achievement gap by preparing all students for college and other postsecondary opportunities.
It teaches skills and behaviors for academic success, provides intensive support with tutorials and strong student/teacher relationships, creates a positive peer group for students and develops a sense of hope for personal achievement through hard work and determination.
For more information about KAPOW, call John Casbarro at 786-877-0334, or visit kapowlfs.com.