ISLAMORADA — While the Islamorada Village Council moved forward with canal improvement, floodplain management and building permits, perhaps the most important thing at the Jan. 19 meeting was what did not happen.
Ten advertised ordinances were postponed until the next meeting, so farmers markets, variances on minimum lot area requirements and more remain to be discussed. The council is to meet Feb. 9.
Although the ordinance approval delay was not publicly discussed, it was due to ordinances having to go to the Local Planning Agency before council consideration, and this had not been done.
The LPA, which include council appointees who review, publicly discuss and recommend proposed land use regulations, hasn’t met for months.
Vice Mayor Sharon Mahoney sought to change the Feb. 9 meeting but saw and heard that would be difficult due to certain lead time requirements of canal projects, three date-sensitive requests for proposals and other items, so she agreed to power through.
Resident Van Cadenhead during public comment encouraged the council to return to twice-a-month meetings, so any one meeting would not have to be lengthy. The December meeting was almost eight hours long, but this one lasted just three hours.
The council discussed several items and settled a few matters. It adopted administrative amendments to the Florida Building Code and added a new division to adopt technical amendments to the FBC, repeal floodplain management standards, adopt flood hazard maps, and designate a floodplain administrator as well as procedures and criteria for development in flood hazard areas. Megan Rumbaugh is the floodplain/community rating system coordinator.
An Islamorada canal project in one of, if not the, worst canals in terms of water quality drew public input. The topic arose as village Environmental Resources Manager Peter Frezza sought to renew a five-year agreement with RES Florida Consulting for continued water quality and benthic vegetation monitoring in village canals, which is required by state government.
“The state stewardship grant will fully fund the project, so it’s at no cost to residents,” Frezza said.
Residents along the oceanside canal at mile marker 90.5 argued if the canal is back-filled to improve water quality as is slated to occur, it would create problems for vessel owners who bought property on the deep-water canal in order to use and store their sailboats, fishing and pleasure boats.
Former Islamorada council member Dave Boerner, who lives in a home on that canal, emphasized the rarity of deep-water canals in the Keys, saying the minimum depth necessary in this canal is 6 feet, and deeper is better. He said when he purchased his property, he bought dockage for his sailboat. “The home came with it,” he said.
Boerner and neighbors emphasized they have few options for their boats as marinas are full or costly.
“[A slip] at Plantation Yacht Harbor [owned by the village] is $400 a month,” he noted.
Frezza assured him and the neighbors the necessary depths would be included in the agreement with RES, and the project ought to be done this summer.
Another discussion focused on the selection process for village committees. Councilman Henry Rosenthal advocated to maintain the status quo wherein interested parties apply and each councilperson contacts and interviews the applicants and makes the best decision for the appointment, albeit “some want [to serve] for notoriety,” he added.
“If someone listening wants to be on a committee, I’ll talk to them. We don’t need a committee to form committees,” he said.
Other council members argued the process had become politicized. Mahoney said appointments have become a “political weapon to annoy other council members — to make someone not happy.”
Mayor Buddy Pinder suggested that all committee members should apply again if interested and the council collectively could appoint members as opposed to individual councilmembers making appointments.
“Bring them before us and we vote on them,” he said. He also suggested specific expectations. “If [a committee member] misses three or four meetings in a row … [that’s] not fair,” he added. A proposal is to come before council at the next meeting.
After a lengthy debate, six market-rate building permit allocations were allotted. Rosenthal wanted to extend the village’s buildout date to 2026 by following the county’s lead in changing their allotment schedule. No more building permits for new construction will be allowed after buildout. He was concerned about financial liability.
“Our community hasn’t talked about this,” he said. “Ten years ago, it was established we’d meet buildout and here we are. ... Seventy-five people are on the BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) list and they’re not going to be happy.”
But, Planning and Development Services Director Dan Gulizio rebutted by saying there was a proposal before a prior council that extended the allocation date to 2025 and it didn’t pass.
“We have an administrative relief pool with 20-25 permits. If we continue the four-year process, we’ll continue issuing permits entitled to relief until 2025 by continuing to apply the rules,” he said.