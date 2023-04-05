ISLAMORADA — An Islamorada Village Council special call meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, is to consider several ordinances that are to govern farmers markets, outdoor space for seating and storage, mobile food vendors, transfer of development rights, and village boards and committees.
Some were originally advertised to be considered Jan. 19 but had not come before the Local Planning Agency for review and recommendation as required by village code.
First up at the council meeting is a request by attorney Ty Harris, Islamorada’s former planning director, for a plat approval on Lower Matecumbe Key, followed by consideration of a beer and wine license for Midway Café on Upper Matecumbe Key and an alcohol license for the new Papa Joe’s.
Next is Pedro Greer’s request to reduce a buffer zone by half on Carroll Street, also on Upper Matecumbe Key, at a site designated as a turtle nesting beach. The village biologist reviewed the request and suggested only partial reduction and that the required number of plantings shall remain the same.
Farmers markets around mile markers 81 and 90 sometimes cause traffic issues as motorists park on rights-of-way, but for the most part that has been alleviated. However, the village seeks to institute formal regulations tailored for such ongoing events. In January, when these markets previously were scheduled for discussion, Director Planning and Development Services Daniel Gulizio said, “There has been extensive public comment on farmers’ markets over the last year. This includes two public hearings before the Local Planning Agency and a third public hearing before the former Village Council. Site plan standards are the same for everyone and are governed by the village Land Development Regulations. Finally, the draft code amendments were based upon the input of multiple staff members over several months, an analysis of approaches by other municipalities, and the input of multiple village attorneys.”
A potentially controversial item seeks to address the ongoing issues associated with the transfer of development rights within the village. The TDR ordinance has been called ineffective and little-used. Transfer of development rights were designed to aid in the preservation of environmentally sensitive lands through the removal of existing dwelling units or rights based on permitted densities. Some argue it is too restrictive and thus there is to be discussion about allowing for the transfer of development rights between zoning districts provided the development right transferred is permitted in both the sender and receiver sites, among other stipulations.
The ordinance for appointments and selection process for the LPA and village committees likely is to remain the same as in the past, with the caveat that the village do more robust advertising of open positions and add a council liaison. At the March 2 council meeting, the council voted 4-1 to approve the proposed ordinance on first reading with the understanding that it would be re-evaluated in two years should the item be approved on second reading. The proposed ordinance creates a uniform process for application, appointment, removal, terms and attendance requirements. In addition, the proposed ordinance establishes a process by which a council member liaison is appointed for each committee. The LPA approved the concept 7-0 on Feb. 13.