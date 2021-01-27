MONROE COUNTY — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the contractor for the ITS Replacement Project in Monroe County has rescheduled the daytime and nighttime lane closures along U.S. 1 near mile marker 126 and mile marker 7.5 to a later date, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
There will only be one inside northbound lane closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, at mile marker 106 in Key Largo..
For more information, call FDOT’s public information office at 305-470-5349 or communications specialist Sandra Bello at 305-510-0827 or go to the website at fdotmiamidade.com.