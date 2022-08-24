The 70-pound bale contained several smaller packages.
ISLAMORADA — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada at approximately 2:33 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, regarding a bale of suspected cocaine found at sea.
The bale was wrapped in plastic and contained smaller packages labeled with a green sticker with “100%” printed in white on the side and a row of white stars below it.
The total approximate weight was 70 pounds.
The suspected narcotics were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.
