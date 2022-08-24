Bale

The 70-pound bale contained several smaller packages.

 Contributed

ISLAMORADA — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada at approximately 2:33 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, regarding a bale of suspected cocaine found at sea.

The bale was wrapped in plastic and contained smaller packages labeled with a green sticker with “100%” printed in white on the side and a row of white stars below it.