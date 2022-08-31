ISLAMORADA — The expansion of a vessel exclusion zone off Lower Matecumbe Key was approved unanimously on first reading by the Islamorada Village Council last week. A second reading is required for final approval.
In response to large raft-up boating parties in the area, the council adopted an ordinance in August 2020 to establish a vessel exclusion/swim zone area extending approximately 300 feet toward Florida Bay off the shoreline of Port Antigua and White Marline beaches, with buoys delineating where boats were prohibited.
However, the weekend warriors simply shifted to a new location nearby that was outside the zone. The approximately 350-foot-wide section of White Marlin Beach was excluded from the zone to allow boat access to the owners of properties having docks within the swim area. A consequence of creating this excluded area is the concentration of recreational raft-up boaters into this area very close to shore.
All four property owners living adjacent to this excluded area told village staff that they would like the waters behind their properties to be included in the swim area.
“My husband and I purchased our home in White Marlin Beach in 2019. One of the ways that we were greatly impacted by this matter is by having no privacy when an average of 15 boats gather in this small area, drinking excessively, partying recklessly, and playing the music extremely loud, all day long, even after it gets dark,” said Islamorada resident Iris Delgado.
“I would strongly suggest that you extend every protection to the homeowners, because they’re faced with a fleet of wild pirates from Miami every weekend, and I just hope you give them every protection that they ask for,” said longtime village resident Van Cadenhead.
After the council voted 4-0 to pass the item on first reader, they were met with a round of applause.
Councilman Mark Gregg’s closing statement on the matter, however, provided a cliff-hanger for what could happen next.
“I’m thrilled to support this. My only question is, where are they going to go now?” he said.
The second reading of a fair notice ordinance for tenants facing rent hikes or lease termination was also heard on Thursday, with an amendment first proposed by Gregg. The language in the item originally sought for a 60-day time window for landlords to inform tenants of the termination of un-contracted monthly leases, but Gregg instead sought a compromise with tenants and landlords, shifting the agreement to 30 days.
He explained his impetus behind the amendment to the code before the council voted to pass the measure 4-0.
“Well, this is the second reading of the bill, and this is again to give a little bit of relief to the folks that take good care of us here to rent and work for us, and just give them fair notice, because the market’s not fair. I’m fully in favor of passing this and making it part of our law,” he said.
A resolution approving solid waste rate assessments in Islamorada for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2022 passed 3-2.
The vote was tied 2-2 before Mayor Pete Bacheler, who was at the hospital receiving an out-patient operation, was called to break the tie.
While Waste Management’s rates have risen over the years, there appeared to be limited options for the village to choose another contractor in advance of the fiscal year. Thus, council passed the measure, with councilmen Buddy Pinder and Henry Rosenthal voting in opposition.
Last but not least, a resolution passed 4-0 to approve the residential building permit allocation system (BPAS) rankings and award residential building permit allocations for the second quarter of 2022.