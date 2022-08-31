WMB

Raft-up parties, above, were common off White Marlin Beach before a vessel exclusion zone was created. However, boaters have lately been congregating in an area just outside the zone.

ISLAMORADA — The expansion of a vessel exclusion zone off Lower Matecumbe Key was approved unanimously on first reading by the Islamorada Village Council last week. A second reading is required for final approval.

In response to large raft-up boating parties in the area, the council adopted an ordinance in August 2020 to establish a vessel exclusion/swim zone area extending approximately 300 feet toward Florida Bay off the shoreline of Port Antigua and White Marline beaches, with buoys delineating where boats were prohibited.

