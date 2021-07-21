KEY LARGO — Abit Holdings, owner of five undeveloped lots at mile marker 103.9, is to go before the Monroe County Commission this week to request a Future Land Use Map change from residential medium to mixed use/commercial and a zoning change from improved subdivision to suburban commercial to allow for a mix of retail and residential uses.
The developer had sought the approval of the planning commission 18 months ago, but was denied due to the anticipated negative impact to community character. The proposed amendments were heavily contested by Largo Sound Village residents who say the increase in traffic would be an insult to an already burdened area along U.S. 1.
The traffic study submitted with the map amendment application says 366 daily trips onto U.S. 1 would be generated in a 9-hour day from the proposed 10,000-square-foot building. There would be 38 trips during a typical afternoon.
Bob Graf, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years, said there is heavy traffic in the neighborhood and particularly on the access roads to U.S. 1.
“Vehicular and pedestrian safety is the issue. We don’t need the traffic added to the area. It’s a safety issue. It’s a dangerous intersection,” he said.
John Hauk, president of the Largo Sound Village Homeowners Association, also said an increase in traffic and density is not wanted.
The partially cleared parcels are not considered environmentally sensitive and have served as a bus stop for Key Largo School students.
“A non-residential development with the potential for five residential affordable or workforce housing units is compatible with U.S. 1 highway frontage,” the Abit Holdings application says.
The proposed development would be a smooth transition between the highway and residential uses in the Largo Sound Village neighborhood, the applicant contends.
The current zoning allows only for the construction of homes.
The five adjoining parcels were purchased in July 2013 for $475,000 each, according to the Monroe County Tax Appraiser’s Office.
Abit Holdings President David Thompson said his vision for this site would benefit everyone in the Key Largo community. He said his intentions are to be a good neighbor and that the property’s rezoning in 1986 from business district to improved subdivision was a mistake that should be corrected.
Within 500 feet of this parcel there is a Marriott destination resort with a conference center and multiple bars and restaurants, an outdoor sports center, a full-service marina with indoor boat storage, and three other restaurants and bars, he noted. The property currently serves as overflow parking for these nearby commercial enterprises.
“Busing out-of-town workers degrades the healthy function of this community,” according to the applicant. “If young members of this community cannot affordably reside here they will move out and the structure of the community will fail. There are few opportunities to increase the availability of workforce housing in Key Largo while not impacting environmentally sensitive lands. This property has the capacity to appropriately provide lower cost housing and the opportunity should not be squandered. Any vote against rezoning of this property to allow for affordable housing is truly against the future of this community.”
Reportedly, there were 193 signatures from Largo Sound Village residents gathered before the 2019 planning commission meeting to petition against the zoning change.
A public meeting about the development will be held at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, during the county commission meeting.