ISLAMORADA — Future village leadership, steeper parking fines and a taxpayer-funded social media publicity campaign for council members are among the agenda items under consideration during an Islamorada Village Council workshop and regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 25.
The council will have 2 p.m. workshop to hammer out details for its village manager search, including preferred candidate characteristics, salary and benefits, interview schedule and more. The city has retained the services of Colin Baenziger & Associates, a municipal consulting and recruiting firm, to conduct the search. The firm is proposing to solicit candidates from March 12 through April 9, which will be followed by screening and vetting, with formal interviews before the council set for June 1-2.
The village’s previous manager, Seth Lawless, stepped down in August and Finance Director Maria Bassett, who previous served as village manager from February 2014 to October 2016, was tapped to serve as acting village manager until the council fills the position. Bassett currently makes $154,622 a year. Lawless was making $152,367 when he left.
The council’s regular meeting, which follows at 5:30 p.m., includes a final reading of an ordinance increasing the penalty for illegal parking on village streets and rights-of-way. The ordinance was prompted by parking along the Fills area between mile marker 77.5 and 79.8.
The village currently charges a civil penalty of $30 for illegal parking, which increases to $50 if not paid within 30 days. Staff recommended increasing that fine to $100 and $125, respectively. The council, however, asked for a steeper penalty of $200 and $250, respectively.
Council members who used the services of Attention Media as part of their election campaign last fall are now seeking to pay the company $6,000 a month for a four-month pilot program to act as their individual digital public relations service. The service was initially proposed for $5,000 a month for a one-year term.
Mayor Buddy Pinder brought the item forward for consideration, citing a need for the village to communicate better with the public. Pinder and councilmen David Webb and Henry Rosenthal used Attention Media owner Carlos Garcia’s publicity services during their council election campaigns.
Attention Media proposes to work with each member of the council to develop content for posting on various social media platforms. Such content would be in the form of pictures and videos.
When the service was first proposed by Pinder last month, Councilman Mark Gregg questioned whether a bid process should be conducted to allow other applicants to bring forth social media proposals. The council, however, directed staff to draft an agreement with Attention Media.
The council has the authority to extend the service agreement beyond the four-month term.
The council also will consider approving a five-year agreement with Florida Bay Forever/Save Our Waters to operate the Green Turtle Hammock Preserve for environmental education, conservation and public recreation.
The Islamorada-based nonprofit will be responsible for utility costs associated with operating the preserve’s Russell Cottage (approximately $3,300 a year), general maintenance, other operating costs, insurance and any capital expenses associated with improvements.
In other action, the council will consider a request for a home occupation permit from Casey Dooley who wishes to conduct Little Conch Swim School from his home at 111 Pueblo St. It will also hear reports from Bob Eadie, administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, and from the Woods Hole Group regarding Federal Emergency Management Agency flood maps.
Only staff and council members will be permitted to attend the workshop and meeting in person. The public must participate through Zoom online at https://zoom.us/j/91106564166 or via phone by dialing 301-715-8592 and entering the webinar ID number 911-0656-4166.
Those wishing to submit public comment by email must do so by 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at public.comment@islamorada.fl.us. For more information, call the village at 305-664-6448.