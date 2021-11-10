KEY LARGO — The Upper Keys League of Women Voters will host a virtual presentation by Lisa Tennyson, director of legislative affairs for Monroe County, at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15.

Tennyson will discuss county priorities in regard to home rule.

The local LWV is a nonpartisan group focused on voter education.

The Zoom meeting link is https://tinyurl.com/UKLWVNovember. The public is invited to attend.