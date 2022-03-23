TAVERNIER — For the first time in the Upper Keys, the National Alliance on Mental Illness will host an in-person Friends and Family Seminar, a free, four-hour class for people with loved ones living with a mental health condition.
The class will share how to best support people living with a mental health disorder, how research and laws are changing, and will highlight new treatment programs that are available. Topics will include understanding diagnoses, treatment and recovery, effective communication strategies, and NAMI and community resources.
The class will also be an opportunity to meet other people in similar situations and gain community support.
“We offer these programs based on research, and they’re standardized in terms of content. This is the first time this program is being offered in the Upper Keys. It was offered in the Lower Keys last November. We only had five students, but the results were that everyone was glad that they came. They learned a lot. They felt more comfortable with the situation that they were facing,” said Sherry Read, NAMI facilitator of 25 years.
“We speak from personal experience to demonstrate that you can survive and live through these challenging times with a loved one or a friend with mental health issues,” she said. “These mental health disorders can include bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, clinical depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, borderline personality disorder, dual diagnoses and disorders that often go hand-in-hand with substance abuse. It’s very often that people have an undiagnosed mental health disorder. They turn to drugs and alcohol to self-medicate, which compounds and masks the health disorder.”
These mental health disorders usually show up in late teenage and early adult years, according to Read. Initial diagnosis can be difficult.
“This is a difficult time for everybody,” she said of that age group. “This is a juicy and exciting time. You’re learning how to live your life, and this is the time when people generally start showing signs of a disorder. Adolescence never cured anything and there are various stressors related to that.
“This is a period of figuring out what’s going on and these years can be fraught with agony. We are trying to help people understand that they are not alone and there is help out there through NAMI. Not having hope and despairing is debilitating. There are places you can turn, there is help out there. It will be frustrating and can be a circuitous route, but we are here to help you.”
Help is available and more resources are coming online.
The Guidance/Care Center Inc. offers a 24-hour crisis hotline in the Keys at 305-434-7660, #8. Its goal is to support the person to avoid hospitalization, jail or perhaps the emergency room. The Guidance/Care Center will send out a mental health counselor and a peer support person to help.
NAMI member and advocate Edith Zewadski-Bricker lives with her daughter, who at age 24 was diagnosed with a mental health disorder.
“Because she wasn’t diagnosed immediately, the first time the police came they detained her under the Baker Act. The second time, she was arrested,” Zewadski Bricker said. “If I had taken this NAMI course four years ago, my daughter would be in a totally different place right now.”
Zewadski-Bricker is optimistic for the future of mental health advocacy.
“The Florida Legislature approved a budget for 2022-23 that includes a record increase in recurring funding for behavioral health services,” she said.
The budget awaits the governor’s signature. On July 16, the telephone number 9-8-8 will be activated for assistance with suicide prevention and behavioral health emergencies.
“There’s no need to be a member of NAMI and it can help,” Zewadski-Bricker said. “In addition, there is the Guidance/Care Center. All of us have the same story. The symptoms are always the same. We know what works and we’re getting there. Efforts are being coordinated.”
The NAMI Friends and Family Seminar is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Coral Isles Church directly behind the MARC House at mile marker 90, oceanside.
For more information, visit nami.org. To register for the seminar, email programs@namimiami.org or call 305-363-8392.