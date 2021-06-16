ISLAMORADA — Without much discussion, the Village Council last week unanimously approved a contract with Greg Oravec to be village manager effective July 1.
Councilman David Webb was appointed to work with staff and Oravec to define the terms. He described the two-day process as “cordial and constructive.” “All parties are hopeful for the future,” he said.
Oravec will earn $169,500 annually with a $2,000 per month housing allowance and a $13,500 relocation stipend. He will also be eligible for a yearly cost of living adjustment if provided to all staff. Oravec will be evaluated based on his performance in January 2022, then every July thereafter.
Oravec is in the process of moving to Safety Harbor on Lower Matecumbe Key.
In other action during last Thursday’s meeting, a formal vote to raise commercial trash rates by 7% was tabled again until Oravec takes the administrative helm.
The council voted unanimously to table the decision again as it did at the last meeting.
Advanced Disposal, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waste Management, is requesting that commercial rates be increased by 7% percent to compensate for an increase in commercial costs and to offer a housing allowance of up to $500 a month to employees in an effort to retain staff.
The village had previously entered into a contractual agreement with Advanced Disposal, which sunsets on Dec. 31, 2023, that indicates rates are not to increase more than 3% annually.
The increase would bring Islamorada’s rates in line with other areas of the Keys, the company says.
The item will be brought back to the July 22 meeting.
Also tasked to Oravec is to harmonize or unify the terms and to outline expectations for the village’s Local Planning Agency, Achievable Housing Citizens’ Advisory Committee, Landscape Advisory Committee, Near Shore Water Regulation Citizens’ Advisory Committee, Parks and Recreation Citizens’ Advisory Committee, Water Quality Improvement Citizens’ Advisory Committee, Islamorada Youth Council and Historic Preservation Commission.
Before the council awarded a local contracting company with four affordable housing allocations, councilmen looked to clarify affordable deed restrictions and terms.
The approval leaves one affordable housing allocation for the rest of the year.
Two duplexes will offer one bedroom units. Councilman David Webb asked if the units would be assigned four separate Equivalent Dwelling Units, or EDUs, which would mean a separate connection and sewer bill for each unit. He also asked if the affordable housing restrictions on the project are in perpetuity.
Acting Village Manager Maria Bassett clarified that there is one EDU per duplex.
“As staff, we’ve contradicted our normal designation. Truthfully, who the owner is, I’d feel a lot more comfortable to have us charge one EDU per unit and not make any special exceptions,” she said.
The owner, W3T LLC, lists Don Horton, Amie Owens and Carla Bahn as principals. Horton owns Island Construction Management Inc. and D. Horton Construction LLC. He previously served as a building official for Islamorada and Monroe County.
The formal vote is on whether to award four affordable housing allocations, not deed restrictions or EDUs, Mayor Buddy Pinder urged. The EDUs can be clarified as the building process moves forward, he said.
“We are going to vote on this, just the allocation, the ranking system,” Pinder said. “The affordable housing that we’ve all been talking about. We’re going to have a workshop about this affordable housing and task Mr. Greg Oravec with clarifying the gray areas.”
Councilman Henry Rosenthal made a motion to table the discussion.
“Tonight, I can’t see it getting done the way it’s going,” he said.
Pinder once again argued that the vote was not about EDUs but awarding the building allocations. Rosenthal’s motion died for lack of second.
Councilman Mark Gregg then called for a motion to approve, which passed 4-1 with Rosenthal dissenting.
The council unanimously approved conveyance of a single-family home at 87895 Old Highway in exchange for a vacant parcel located between Overseas Highway and the Old Highway, and a single-family home on Flamingo Hammock Drive, behind the Publix, in exchange for a parcel on Hibiscus Street.
Staff recommended that the village, in turn, donate the land to a conservancy group to be a protected in perpetuity.
In other news, the council unanimously approved staff putting out a request for proposals to underwrite and refinance two State Revolving Fund loans in the amount of $67,779,989 and a general government loan in the amount of $6,758,809 since low interest rates are being offered.
The village also approved a contract with Wood Environmental to dredge 300 cubic yards of sediment in four boat slips at the Plantation Yacht Harbor Boat Basin in the amount of $21,171.
A motion to extend a $6,000 per month contract with Attention Media to Sept. 30 to provide social media publicity for council members passed unanimously.