Keys Traveler 200 Cover

Islamorada artist Michelle Nicole Lowe, whose family heritage in the Florida Keys spans more than 100 years, displays the Monroe County Tourist Development Council’s 2023 Keys Traveler Magazine that features her painting that celebrates Monroe County’s bicentennial.

 ANDY NEWMAN/TDC

ISLAMORADA — Florida Keys artist Michelle Nicole Lowe, whose family heritage in the island chain spans more than a century, painted the cover image for the 2023 Keys Traveler, the annual visitor magazine produced by the Monroe County Tourist Development Council that is primarily distributed at travel shows.

This year’s Keys Traveler celebrates Monroe County’s 2023 bicentennial.