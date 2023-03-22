Islamorada artist Michelle Nicole Lowe, whose family heritage in the Florida Keys spans more than 100 years, displays the Monroe County Tourist Development Council’s 2023 Keys Traveler Magazine that features her painting that celebrates Monroe County’s bicentennial.
ISLAMORADA — Florida Keys artist Michelle Nicole Lowe, whose family heritage in the island chain spans more than a century, painted the cover image for the 2023 Keys Traveler, the annual visitor magazine produced by the Monroe County Tourist Development Council that is primarily distributed at travel shows.
This year’s Keys Traveler celebrates Monroe County’s 2023 bicentennial.
A resident of Islamorada, Lowe has a Keys connection that dates back to her great-grandfather’s arrival at Key West over a century ago from the Bahamas’ Green Turtle Cay. That tie to the Keys and her love of the ocean influenced the artist’s vision for the original watercolor titled “Florida Keys — 200 Years of Paradise” reproduced on the magazine’s cover.
Lowe’s design includes elements found on, over and under the waters of the Keys. Henry Flagler’s historic Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad train crossing an arched bridge, Ernest Hemingway’s Key West home, a marlin jumping behind the author’s fishing boat, a leaping bottlenose dolphin, Alligator Reef Light and a setting sun comprise the top portion of the painting.
“I love Keys history and am really honored to have painted this piece to commemorate 200 years of the Florida Keys,” Lowe said. “As a teenager, I spent many evenings in front of one of Flagler’s old bridges like the one in my painting as the last sliver of sun went under the horizon.
“It’s awesome these bridges — a significant part of our Keys history — still exist.”
Underneath the bridge arches, Lowe included a double-masted schooner and some of the underwater creatures she sees during dive and snorkel trips. Elkhorn coral provides habitat for yellowtail snapper along with a hogfish and Florida lobster, while a sea turtle swims by. At the center is a queen conch shell, the iconic symbol of the Keys.
Digital editions of the 2023 Keys Traveler are available for download at fla-keys.com/brochures-newsletters. Lowe’s artwork can be seen at the Michelle Nicole Lowe Gallery at 81904 Overseas Highway.