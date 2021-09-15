Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
KEY LARGO — The public is invited to attend the Republican Party of Monroe County’s event to celebrate the men and women dedicated to keeping the community safe.
The Law Enforcement Appreciation Day will be held at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, mile marker 102, bayside, from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
Law enforcement vehicles will be washed starting at 3 p.m. Hot dogs, hamburgers and beverages will be available.
To volunteer for the event or to help wash law enforcement vehicles, email John Ribble at john.ribble@gmail.com.