KEY LARGO — The Upper Keys Republican Club will hold its monthly meet-and-greet Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Key Largo Civic Club, 209 Ocean Bay Drive, near mile marker 99.3, oceanside.
Speaker to be announced. Social starts at 5:30 pm., followed by the meeting at 6.
For more information, email ukrc@keysgop.com.