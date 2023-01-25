KEY LARGO — Local children will be working together Saturday, Jan. 28, to clean the coastlines of Key Largo during the 3rd Annual Marine Debris Derby hosted by Ocean Studies Charter School.
This year’s event will be expanding to include children from other Upper Keys schools. The Caribbean Club at mile marker 104 will host the event to allow for land-based and water-based entries.
Registration and check-in begins at 8 a.m. with a free breakfast for all participants hosted by The Juice House and Publix. Collection begins at 9 a.m. with a last call for debris at noon. Awards and winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m., with a celebration to begin thereafter.
New this year will be a full tournament-style derby with shoreline, paddle craft and boat divisions. Children can register in any division and can compete to collect the most trash individually or with a team. Each participant receives the free breakfast, a custom Marine Debris Derby T-shirt and a lunch from A Moveable Feast food truck.
On hand will also be local environmental nonprofits with interactive booths such as touch tanks, wild bird displays and more.
Students can either pay a $10 entry fee ($40/team, up to four kids) or gather pledges. If the child goes with the pledge option, the $10 entry fee will be waived. Pledges are made at a chosen amount per pound of debris each child collects. All proceeds benefit environmental education initiatives.
Use of kayaks will be donated by Florida Bay Outfitters and a debris boat will be provided by Mitchell Pest Services. Dumpsters are being provided by Atlantic Trash & Transfer.