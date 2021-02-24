ISLAMORADA — A 49-year-old local man was arrested Sunday, Feb. 14, after being accused of pointing a handgun at another man during a traffic incident a day earlier.
Jason Andrew Brown was charged with aggravated assault, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Nerelys Vidal responded to Palo De Oro Drive on Saturday, Feb. 13, and met with the alleged victim and a witness — both construction workers. One stated he was driving to the end of the cul-de-sac where they were doing work when he braked sharply due to a child playing basketball in the road. He said he stopped to ensure the child was OK and proceeded to the job site.
The suspect, later identified as Brown, arrived at the job site in a van shortly thereafter. The man stated Brown was irate and screaming at him regarding the road incident involving the child. The man accused Brown of pulling out a handgun, “racking” it several times and pointing it at him. The man stated he thought he was going to be shot. Brown’s van was found near a basketball hoop where the incident occurred.
Brown admitted confronting the victim over a traffic incident involving a child, reports say, and produced a .45 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun matching the description of the same.
Brown was taken to jail.