Wagner
KEY LARGO — A 32-year-old local man was arrested Thursday after being accused of threatening his roommate with a switchblade knife.
Shay Robert Wagner was charged with aggravated assault, battery of a victim over the age of 65 and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy Christopher Kilmurray responded to a residence on Sunset Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. regarding a theft. A 73-year-old man accused Wagner of stealing his pain medication.
The man said Wagner then pinned him against the refrigerator, pointed a switchblade knife at him and said, “If you call the police, I will kill you.”
Wagner was found to be in possession of a switchblade knife, reports say. Wagner was convicted in 2021 of heroin possession in Monroe County. He was taken to jail.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.