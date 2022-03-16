KEY LARGO — A 32-year-old local man was arrested Thursday after being accused of threatening his roommate with a switchblade knife.

Shay Robert Wagner was charged with aggravated assault, battery of a victim over the age of 65 and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Christopher Kilmurray responded to a residence on Sunset Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. regarding a theft. A 73-year-old man accused Wagner of stealing his pain medication.

The man said Wagner then pinned him against the refrigerator, pointed a switchblade knife at him and said, “If you call the police, I will kill you.”

Wagner was found to be in possession of a switchblade knife, reports say. Wagner was convicted in 2021 of heroin possession in Monroe County. He was taken to jail.