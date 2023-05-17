Bussard
ISLAMORADA — A 42-year-old Tavernier man was arrested Tuesday, May 9, for allegedly stealing a $2,000 electric bicycle from a local condominium.
Alan Corey Bussard was charged with burglary, larceny, and criminal mischief, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
A woman reported her bicycle stolen from the Beacon Reef Condominiums on April 17. Witnesses identified Bussard in multiple security videos riding away from the property on the bicycle, reports say.
An arrest warrant was obtained and Bussard was booked into jail last week.
