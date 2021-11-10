KEY LARGO — A 48-year-old local man accused of burglarizing a business and home was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Shane Everett Earp was charged with burglary, property damage and larceny, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The case began on Sept. 19 when deputies were called to Key Lime Products in Key Largo. The owners there reported a burglary that resulted in $15,000 to $20,000 in losses. Multiple LED signs and 15 boxes containing miscellaneous ceramics and pottery were missing.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Unit took over the case.
The sheriff’s office responded again to the same store on Nov. 1 after another burglary had occurred and approximately $4,500 in miscellaneous fixtures and souvenirs were missing. It appeared a portion of fence was cut to gain entrance to the property as in the first case.
The next day, the sheriff’s office responded to a residence on Lime Street that was burglarized and $458 in cash stolen. A witness who saw someone breaking into the residence identified the suspect as Earp, reports say.
Detectives went to Earp’s residence and observed what appeared to be items from the Key Lime Products store in plain view, reports say.
Detectives then worked with the State Attorney’s Office to obtain a search warrant. Inside the home, detectives found burglary tools and many of the items reported stolen from the Key Lime Products business, reports say.