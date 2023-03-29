Birht
KEY LARGO — Justin Rand Birht, 33, of Key Largo, was arrested last Thursday on a sexual battery charge following an alleged incident last April, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
At that time, a 53-year-old woman reported being sexually battered by a man unknown to her in a wooded area near mile marker 105.5.
DNA collected during the investigation later identified Birht as the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.
A warrant was obtained for his arrest and he was booked into jail on March 23.
