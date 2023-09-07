Vest

From left, Ocean Studies Charter School Resource Officer Deputy Lauren Landa, K9 Unit Deputy Aaron Roddy, K9 Mako, Key Largo veterinarian Dr. Robert Prosek and Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

 Photo provided

MONROE COUNTY — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office K9 Mako recently received a new ballistic vest through a donation by Key Largo veterinarian Dr. Robert Prosek.

Prosek, a longtime resident and owner of Florida Veterinary Cardiology, worked with Ocean Studies Charter School Resource Officer Deputy Lauren Landa to facilitate the donation.

