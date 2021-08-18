ISLAMORADA — The village’s Local Planning Agency last week tabled a proposed ordinance to amend the village code defining beach berms that provide critical habitat for sea turtle nesting.
There is some ambiguity in how beach berms are interpreted in the current code. The intent of the proposed new language is to protect topographical vegetation that provides habitat for threatened species, including sea turtles, according to staff.
However, LPA members expressed concern about unintended consequences of a new, narrower definition, and some homeowners fear the change would negatively impact their properties.
Beach berms have their own development requirements and determine shoreline setbacks for development. The proposed amendment, however, does not include changes in setbacks.
If a beach berm is present, setback is 50 feet within the landward toe. If the property does not contain a beach berm, setback is 100 feet from the mean high water.
Beach berms typically are home to salt-tolerant hammock vegetation. They are rare, only occurring on the oceanside, and are mapped within the village.
“This will stand to strengthen the definition of what exactly is a beach berm,” said Daniel Parobok, a village environmental planner and biologist. “We are just trying to make it easier for people to determine whether or not they have berms before they submit an application (for development).”
Some property owners seeking to develop or redevelop have been confused as to whether or not their property contains a beach berm, according to staff.
Beach berms are not typically beach, yet the proposed language says “beach or berm.”
“The last thing we want to do is change the definition and make it worse for sea turtles,” said Susan Raffenello, who was recently appointed to the LPA. “There are properties on Lower Matecumbe Key that have about 100 feet of shoreline between the water and the home. Beach berm was a catchall phrase for a lot of different sandy types, but now narrowing the definition, what happens to beach?”
After a review of beach berm ecosystems and coastal dunes of Florida, staff proposed clarifying what constitutes a beach berm.
The proposed definition could impact existing structures or prohibit further development on Lower Matecumbe Key, according to some residents.
“We’ve encountered a little bit of resistance from some homeowners on what qualifies as a beach berm,” Village Attorney Roget Bryan said. “We know, for instance, there are no naturally occurring beach berms on the bayside. Yet, we’ve had a couple of applicants questioning if they have a beach berm.”
“Would you please weigh the negative?” asked homeowner Robert Moser. “Maybe ask some of the 26 properties that are non-conforming already of the 50 homes on Sunset Drive that will be negatively affected. If you are changing this definition, you could look at something that would be fair and just to the property owners.
“If you make us go back 100 feet, it would effectively condemn our home.”
There are no beach berms along Sunset Drive, but just where Sea Oats Beach begins, there is an active sea turtle nest marked off. Inland fill, not beach berm along Sea Oats Beach, still serves as sea turtle nesting habitat.
Village Manager Greg Oravec said it’s important the LPA keep “kicking the tires and asking us to polish it and bring back the best draft that we can.”
One of the examples of what’s been misconstrued as a beach berm was someone dumping sand on the bayside and calling it a beach berm, he said.
“We agree on the concept, but we should table it until next session until you guys can work on the language a little bit,” LPA member Tony Hammon said.
Dottie Moses, a volunteer with Save-A-Turtle, said she looks forward to seeing the LPA improve and protect sea turtle nesting habitat.
In future meetings, the LPA will discuss parking in the median on Windley Key, the definition of a farmers market and the noise ordinance within the village.