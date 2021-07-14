ISLAMORADA — A 41-year-old Miami man was charged Sunday, July 4, in the alleged molestation of a 12-year-old girl at a local hotel.
Rafael Rolando Nicolas was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under the age of 16, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Nicolas and another man had been drinking when they returned to the hotel at approximately 1:20 a.m. The other man went to bed with his wife and Nicolas slept on a pullout bed near the girl. All were in the same room.
The other man was woken by his wife a short time later. Nicolas was naked over the girl and touching himself, reports say.
The other man grabbed a pistol and ordered Nicolas away from the girl and to get dressed. Nicolas dressed and left the room.
The other man’s wife later told detectives that just prior to waking her husband, she saw Nicolas touching the victim. The girl was shouting “no” and telling Nicolas to stop. The girl told detectives the same.
Deputies were given a description of Nicolas’ vehicle and they stopped him on U.S. 1 near mile marker 105.
Nicolas was taken to jail and was later released on $50,000 bond.