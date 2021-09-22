TAVERNIER — A 41-year-old local man was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 14, after he allegedly dragged and injured a woman with his pickup truck.
Scott David Alan Hedger was charged with leaving the scene without rendering aid, driving with a suspended license, failure to report an injured person and failure to register as a convicted felon for a prior fleeing and eluding conviction, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Cristian Santos was called to Broadway in Tavernier at approximately 12:10 a.m. and found a 28-year-old woman bleeding from her arms, legs and chest. She stated her boyfriend caused her injuries by dragging her with his vehicle during an argument, reports say. She was able to give a description of the vehicle and describe some of what transpired before she was sedated for her injuries. She was taken to Mariners Hospital and then airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center.
Deputies learned through further investigation that the woman was standing on the step bar of the truck while Hedger was sitting in the driver’s seat during the argument. Hedger put the truck in reverse, causing the victim to fall and get stuck between the step bar and the truck, deputies say. The woman was dragged as Hedger continued in reverse and he then put the truck in drive and dragged her approximately 1,040 feet, deputies say.
Deputy Jason Farr located and stopped Hedger in the pickup truck on U.S. 1. He was taken to jail.