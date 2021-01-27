KEY LARGO — A 45-year-old local man accused of ripping open and spilling a bag of cocaine and fentanyl on deputies was arrested last Thursday following a traffic stop.
John T. Carrero was charged with possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence, possession of drug equipment and resisting arrest, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He was also cited for no proof of insurance, no motor vehicle registration, attached tag not assigned to vehicle and driving with an expired tag.
A southbound Chrysler station wagon was stopped on U.S. 1 at 11:47 a.m. at Jewfish Avenue for expired tags. The driver was identified as Carrero.
Deputies asked Carrero to stand at the rear of the Chrysler. Deputies told Carrero multiple times to quit putting his hands in his pockets and reaching in his waistband. Deputies went to handcuff Carrero and he resisted, reports say. After Carrero was handcuffed, deputies saw a clear baggie in his hand. Carrero ripped the bag open while resisting, causing a white powdery substance to fall on the outside rear of the Chrysler, the ground and the two deputies.
The powder field tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.
Carrero and the two deputies went to Mariners Hospital due to possible fentanyl exposure. All three were medically cleared at the hospital.