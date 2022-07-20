Martinez Martinez
MIDDLE KEYS — A 42-year-old Naples, Florida, man was arrested Sunday, July 10, after a brief pursuit on U.S. 1, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Carlos Borromeo Martinez Martinez was charged with DUI and fleeing and eluding.
A southbound Mazda 3 sedan was clocked initially traveling 81 mph in a 45 mph zone on U.S. 1 near mile marker 76 at approximately 2:36 a.m., reports say.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop with their lights and sirens activated, but the driver, later identified as Martinez Martinez, did not stop.
The Mazda failed to stay in its lane while maintaining speeds of 50-60 mph, reports say.
Deputies successfully deployed spike strips and the Mazda stopped near mile marker 63. Additional deputies and U.S. Border Patrol arrived as backup.
Martinez Martinez gave conflicting statements, stating he thought he was in Miami Beach, that he didn’t do anything wrong and that he did not hear or see law enforcement cars behind him, reports say.
He was taken to jail.
