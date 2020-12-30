KEY LARGO — A 31-year-old local motorist accused of fleeing from a deputy on U.S. 1 was arrested early Friday, Dec. 18.
Nathaniel Richard Johns was charged with fleeing and eluding, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy Joel Torres was northbound at 2:31 a.m. when he reported seeing a southbound Toyota Corolla traveling at approximately 88 mph in the posted 45 mph speed zone near mile marker 102. When Torres tried to make a traffic stop, the Toyota varied its speed but did not stop.
Deputy Kyle Page set up tire spikes at mile marker 98. The Corolla’s front tires were deflated and it veered into the shoulder and stopped shortly thereafter.
Torres and Page then approached the Toyota with guns drawn and took the driver, identified as Johns, into custody.
Johns said he did not stop, because he thought Torres was attempting to drive around him, reports say. He was taken to jail.