Several illegally harvested conch were returned to the ocean alive last week.
Truong
UPPER KEYS — A 51-year-old Houston, Texas, man was arrested last Wednesday for harvesting protected queen conch near the Channel 5 Bridge.
Tony Ngoc Truong was charged with harvesting queen conch, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Truong was walking out of the water with a 5-gallon bucket and a gray shirt. When the sheriff’s office approached, he threw his shirt under his vehicle, reports say.
Five queen conch were found in the bucket and three more in the shirt, reports say.
The queen conch were returned to the water alive. Truong was taken to jail.
