ISLAMORADA — A 30-year-old Plantation Key man was arrested Friday after being accused of intentionally closing a sewer valve at an Islamorada resort and causing $3,338 in damages.
Cole Allan Peacock was charged with tampering with or damaging a sewer system and criminal mischief, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The property manager at the Islands of Islamorada resort noticed the lift station was not working on March 3. He discovered the lift pump was damaged due to the lack of sewage flow from the resort to the village of Islamorada’s main sewer line. He contacted the village Public Works department and it was determined the issue was caused by a closed sewage valve.
While village staff was on scene, the manager received a phone call from Peacock inquiring about a sewage backup, reports say. Peacock works for a company that services lift stations like the one in question.
The manager thought it was odd to receive a phone call from someone who already appeared to know about the issue.
Detective Darnell Durham investigated and viewed security camera footage of Peacock on the resort property probing the ground, reports say.
Durham interviewed Peacock, who initially denied any wrongdoing before finally admitting he closed the valve, the detective reported.
A warrant was later issued for his arrest. Peacock was booked into jail on Friday.