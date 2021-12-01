Sorry, an error occurred.
Carter
TAVERNIER — A 22-year-old local man accused of threatening a family member with a baseball bat and machete was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Camren Lee Carter was charged with aggravated assault, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Casey Matthews responded to a residence on Adobe Casa Court in Key Largo at approximately 10:53 p.m.
Carter was sitting on the rear bumper of a sport-utility-vehicle with a machete at his feet, Matthews reported.
Carter stated he got into an argument with his father-in-law and grabbed a baseball bat, which the father-in-law was able to wrestle away from Carter, the report states.
Carter then retrieved a machete from the yard and re-entered the residence while walking toward the father-in-law in a threatening manner, according to the father-in-law.
There were no serious injuries reported. Carter was taken to jail.