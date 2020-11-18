KEY LARGO — A 56-year-old local man was arrested Friday night after a fight in which he allegedly punched a woman with a pacemaker in the chest.
Christopher Alan Costa was charged with felony aggravated battery, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Richard Rodriguez responded to the 103000 block of the Overseas Highway at the Captain Jax Mobile Home park at 6:43 p.m. regarding a fight. There was a disagreement between two parties over a woman who was previously banned from the park.
At some point during the ensuing melee, Costa punched a 60-year-old female in the chest, the woman said. She told Rodriguez that she believed the punch may have damaged her pacemaker. Rodriguez called for medical assistance.
The woman began to go into cardiac arrest while talking to Rodriguez. The deputy began performing CPR on the woman, before arriving paramedics transported her to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier.
Rodriguez reported the woman’s condition was stable for the transport.
Costa was taken to jail.